Man found dead in Schuyler motel

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Authorities say a 33-year-old man has been fatally shot at a motel in eastern Nebraska.

Officers were sent to the Schuyler Inn in Schuyler a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

His name hasn't been released.

A person of interest in the case has been identified, but no arrests have been reported.
 

