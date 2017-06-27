Crash on 84th closes lanes, sends 2 to hospital

Another overnight and another robbery here in Lincoln.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
A Lincoln mail carrier faced an impossible task earlier this month when he found a letter sent more than 100 years ago in his pile.More >>
Officers were sent to the Schuyler Inn in Schuyler a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A former Husker running back is in trouble.More >>
Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Redstone Arsenal, an Army base in Huntsville, Alabama.More >>
A southeast Nebraska dance instructor has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.More >>
Town Place Suites, a hotel in North Lincoln near I-80 and 27th, is the first in the City to take the Coalition on Human Trafficking's new training course, helping employees spot the signs of human trafficking.More >>
Visitors should always use caution when lighting fireworks.More >>
Warm & breezy today with mostly sunny skies, a few storms possible tonight...More >>
