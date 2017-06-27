Crash on 84th closes lanes, sends 2 to hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Crash on 84th closes lanes, sends 2 to hospital

Crash on 84th closes lanes, sends 2 to hospital

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck. 

It happened just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers say two passengers from the truck have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi refused medical treatment and is up walking around. 

There is a gas leak from the accident, that crews are currently cleaning up. Also, a traffic light pole was knocked down in the accident. 

This story is still developing. Channel 8 will have the updates as they become available.

Please avoid the area. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.