Inmate gets 8-12 years for punching Lincoln prison guard

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska inmate has been given more time to serve because he assaulted a prison guard.

Brendan Horner was given eight to 12 years at his sentencing Monday in Lincoln. He'd pleaded no contest.

Authorities say Horner grabbed the guard March 26 last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln when the guard entered Horner's cell to look for marijuana the guard smelled. Prosecutors say Horner threw the guard to the floor and punched the guard several times before other guards intervened.

Horner's been serving time for shooting a man during a June 2012 road rage incident in Lincoln.