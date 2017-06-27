Scientists recruit Nebraska residents to photograph eclipse

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GERING, Neb. (AP) _ Scientists have visited a western Nebraska city to recruit volunteers to take photographs of the next total solar eclipse in the U.S., which is expected to occur in 2024.

Laura Peticolas, a senior fellow at University of California, Berkeley's Space Sciences Laboratory, and Chris Cable, consultant with the laboratory's education group Multiverse, visited Gering on Monday.

The scientists are gathering volunteers to take photographs of the eclipse for a mega-movie project. The 2- to 3-minute video will be pieced together with images from various points along the eclipse path.

The data will help NASA better understand the sun.

The project is seeking 1,500 volunteers with basic equipment, including a DSLR camera, a lens minimum of 300 mm, a tripod and the ability to identify GPS coordinates.