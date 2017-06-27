Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man in Kearney arson case

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man who admitted starting a fire at a woman's Kearney apartment.

Court records say Clifford Sellers pleaded guilty to arson after prosecutors dropped a burglary charge. No one was injured in the Jan. 22 fire.

The judge ordered the mental tests for Sellers at Sellers' sentencing hearing.