Changing the NE State Flag

The Nebraska State Flag might have a makeover on its horizon. Omaha Senator Burke Harr called for an overhaul of the design last legislative session. He thinks our flag should be simpler, and more distinctive. Earlier this year, it actually hung upside down over the capitol building for a week before anyone noticed. I caught up with some Nebraskans to hear what they thought of the navy blue flag with our state's gold seal in the center.

"It's very old–fashioned, it's 1800s," said Carole Denton of Grand Island. "It's not exciting; it's very boring."

Some, thought a change wouldn't be that noticeable.

"I personally would have not really noticed a big significant difference," said Alexander Mohr of Lincoln.

Nebraska's flag design consistently ranks at the bottom compared with other states and provinces. According to the North American Vexillological Association, Nebraska's flag design consistently ranks at the bottom compared with other states and provinces. They say flags should be symbolic, should never have a seal or letters, and should be simple enough for a child to draw.

"It's supposed to elicit feelings and identification, and it doesn't do that," Denton said. "So yeah, I think it should be updated and be attractive."

Other people I spoke with say they don't think changing the flag should be our state's priority right now.

"I would personally like to see it kept not exactly the same but at least hold up to the traditional roots," Mohr said.

An online company, Skillshare, is currently crowd sourcing for design ideas for a new state flag. If Sen. Harr's bill makes it through next year, the public will likely get a chance to weigh in on the final design.