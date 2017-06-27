The magical world of Hogwarts becomes reality

Young Harry Potter fans dream of the day they receive their very own Hogwarts letter.

That fantasy came true for some aspiring wizards.

"I did get a letter to Hogwarts," students shouted.

Lincoln Southwest turned into Hogwarts for the last week of June.

It's part of the Bright Lights Summer Education Program.

"It’s really awesome, because it’s just like you are at Hogwarts,” Ava Pickrel, Ravenclaw, said. “You are doing everything the same and the teachers act like they would."

"There are no instructions, Charlie Bittle, acting Professor Snape said while instructing his class. “You have no idea on how to mix these things, in what order, or how to mix them."

Students started the week just like any other first year at Hogwarts: house sorting.

“We are the brave people," Andrea Miller, Gryffindor, said.

"Immediately, just like Malfoy in the movie, I got picked,” Lillian Bittle said about sorting into Slytherin. “It was not even on my head and I got called Slytherin,"

Ravenclaw

“Wit beyond measure is mans greatest treasure,” Pickrel, said about Ravenclaw.

During the week, they practice wizarding skills.

The idea is to keep kids learning during the summer.

“It gives them the opportunity to investigative topics they might not even know they were interested in,” Renee Ford, Bright Light Education Coordinator, said. “We really try to have a lot of “steam” infused in the classes, so a lot of science technology engineering and mathematics.

They learn science in potions class with Professor Snape.

"I cant believe I am touching troll snot," one Slytherin said.

Dissected brains with professor McGongall.

Students even participated in a notorious Hogwarts class, Care of Magical Creatures.

The summer camp is one week long.

It's just one of the many camps offered by bright lights this summer.

Visit this website for more on registering for camps.

https://www.brightlights.org/programs/registration.html