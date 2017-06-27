New grant will help Nebraska fight opioid abuse

Nebraska is taking a proactive approach when it comes to Opioid abuse.

The state recently got a $2 million.

It's from the substance abuse and mental health services administration.

In 2015, more than 140 Nebraskans died of drug overdoses and about half of those were Opioid related.

The department of health and human services reports those types of deaths have been increasing over the past decade.

It said the Opioid problem here isn't as bad as in other areas in our nation, yet.

DHHS said it will use the money to focus on addiction treatment and prevention.

"We have not seen the same rates in our state, however, it’s a strategy with any numbers. We'll be focusing more of a prevention focus and be more proactive,” DHHS Behavioral Health Services Manager Renee Faber said.

The department will also use some of the money to buy and expand access to critical life saving drugs like Naloxone.

This is the nasal injection form.

It helps counteract the Opioids in an overdose quickly.

Many first responders like the Nebraska State Patrol carries it.

It's about $100 per two doses.

The state patrol said access to the drug is a money issue.

“It’s a budget issue or financial issue for us to get the quantity of Naloxone to all of our officers. Quite frankly, we're doing it in stages,” Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Jason Scott said.

Many agencies are teaming up for this effort.

Partners said the grant will help further their work to help save more lives.

"It is going to take a collaborative effort. We have a lot of resources available to us and we're trying to maximize the use of those resources,” Scott said.

The grant is for one year.

It could be renewed next year for the same amount depending on the success of the programs.