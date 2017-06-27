LPS releases preliminary budget

Lincoln Public Schools say they need more fund for increased student enrollment and other necessities. Tuesday, the public was able to give their input on the issue at the district office.

LPS serves about 41,000 students, and they've seen an increase of 12% over the last five years. The 2017-18 school year will mark the fifth straight year of growth. That's why they say a preliminary budget of over $420-million is necessary, but some say the $18-million increase is too much and are concerned about increased property taxes.

"I guess I would like to ask a question that Matt's asking: When is enough, enough?," said John Zvolanek, a Nebraska taxpayer.

Deb Fortz, another taxpayer, said, "As a taxpayer, who pays both state and local taxes into the revenue streams that are distributed to make education equal across the state; LPS seems to contribute to the total taxpayer more than most school districts in the state."

The school district says, the money would assist with growing demographics, mental health needs, early childhood and special education.

Associate Superintendent Of Business Affairs, Liz Standish, says, "We're balancing growing needs, growing student population, increasing diversity and opening new schools. Then we have to say okay, if the budget is required to grow, what revenue streams can support that?"

LPS also says these funding plans have remained consistent throughout the years.

"We made last years budget and the budget before, included property value increases in the future, it's just a difference of what year that property value was coming in," said Standish.

Opponents say the money should be allocated over a longer period of time. LPS believes the money is needed now to accommodate current needs.

If you're interested in attending future meeting, there will be another one this Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at North Star High School.