NU WGYM: Jennie Laeng Receives NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Jennie Laeng Receives NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship
Nebraska gymnast Jennie Laeng claimed an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, as announced by the NCAA on June 28.
The NCAA awards $7,500 to 174 student-athletes annually. They are students that are in their final year of intercollegiate athletics and have excelled academically and athletically. These scholarships are awarded three times during the year for each seasoned sport (fall, winter, spring). Students must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.200, have performed as a distinguished varsity team member and have the intention to continue their academic endeavors beyond their baccalaureate degree.
Laeng earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and carried a 3.967 GPA throughout her entire undergraduate career. She was a three-time NACGC/W Scholastic All-American, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She was also a recipient of the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship.
Laeng was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll seven times and she was named as one of five Nebraska Outstanding Scholars in 2017, which is offered to student-athletes in their final year of eligibility that graduated while carrying a 3.9 GPA or higher. The Pennsylvania native will begin her journey to a master’s degree in psychology at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public Health in the fall of 2017.
