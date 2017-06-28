NEB ATH: 59 Huskers Named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars

A total of 59 Nebraska student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars when the conference announced its highest scholastic honor team across all sports on Wednesday, June 28.
The Huskers were honored for producing 3.7 or better grade-point averages during the 2016-17 academic year while also being members of a varsity team at Nebraska. The distinguished group included 13 Huskers who posted 4.0 grade-point averages during the fall and spring semesters of 2016-17.
The women's swimming and diving program and the women's track and field program produced the most Big Ten Distinguished Scholars at Nebraska by sport, with eight honorees each. The Husker women's soccer team added seven distinguished scholars, while the men's track and field program added six to lead the NU men's teams.
The Nebraska men's gymnastics team added five Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, which tied for the highest total by a men's gymnastics team in the conference. The Husker wrestlers also added five distinguished scholars. The NU football program featured three distinguished scholars, as did the Husker softball team, while the baseball, bowling, women's gymnastics, rifle and men's tennis teams all added two award winners. The men's tennis team's two distinguished scholars also tied for the conference lead in the sport.
Nebraska's 2016-17 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars (By Sport)
Baseball (2)
- Ethan Frazier, Jr., Lee's Summit, Mo., Environmental Studies
- Alex Henwood, So., Alex Henwood, Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design
Women's Basketball (1)
- Emily Wood, Sr., Salina, Kan., Management
Bowling (2)
- Allison Morris, So., Ann Arbor, Mich., Accounting/Finance
- Meghan Straub, So., Lincoln, Neb., Journalism/English
Football (3)
- Michael Decker, So., Omaha, Neb., Political Science
- Gabe Rahn, Sr., Le Mars, Iowa, Nutrition, Health & Exercise Science
- Chris Weber, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Nutrition Science
Men's Golf (1)
- Jackson Wendling, Jr., Effingham, Ill., Finance
Men's Gymnastics (5)
- Joshua Everitt, Jr., Tucson, Ariz., Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Sanjaya Roy, Sr., Douglassville, Pa., Psychology
- Anton Stephenson, Jr., Fishers, Ind., Nutrition Science
- Chris Stephenson, Sr., Fishers, Ind., Biological Sciences (4.0)
- Coleman Tokar, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn., Mathematics Education
Women's Gymnastics (2)
- Danielle Breen, Jr., Ames, Iowa, Accounting (4.0)
- Jennie Laeng, Sr., West Middlesex, Pa., Psychology (4.0)
Rifle (2)
- Nina Radulovic, So., Belgrade, Serbia, Psychology/Political Science/Women's & Gender Studies
- Rachel Yager, So., Bozeman, Mont., Speech-Language Pathology (4.0)
Soccer (7)
- Caroline Buelt, Jr., Polk City, Iowa, Business Administration
- Courtney Claassen, Sr., Parkville, Mo., Advertising & Public Relations
- Lindsay Hargreaves, So., Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Elementary Education
- Amanda Hilton, Jr., West Chicago, Ill., Elementary & Special Education K-6
- Emily O'Neal, So., Dallas, Texas, Psychology (4.0)
- Alli Peterson, Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Advertising & Public Relations
- Alexis Rienks, Jr., Lincoln, Neb., Food Science & Technology
Softball (3)
- Taylor Kadavy, Jr., York, Neb., Nutrition Science
- Lotte Sjulin, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Biological Sciences (4.0)
- Austen Urness, Sr., Lake Elsinore, Calif., Psychology
Swimming & Diving (8)
- Cassandra Brassard, Jr., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Animal Science
- Anna Filipcic, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Psychology/Music
- Aimee Fischer, Jr., Lincoln, Neb., Elementary Education
- Lindsay Helferich, Jr., Odessa, Texas, Civil Engineering (4.0)
- Erin Oeltjen, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Biochemistry
- Bridget Pacilio, So., Colleyville, Texas, Child, Youth & Family Studies (4.0)
- Julia Roller, Sr., Naperville, Ill., Dietetics
- Katt Sickle, Gr., Grain Valley, Mo., Teaching, Learning & Teacher Education (4.0)
Men's Tennis (2)
- Tomislav Antoljak, So., Zagreb, Croatia, Management
- Rok Krizaj, So., Idrija, Slovenia, Management (4.0)
Women's Tennis (1)
- Paula Del Cueto Castillo, So., Sevilla, Spain, Psychology
Men's Track & Field/Cross Country (6)
- Landon Bartel, Jr., Ashland, Mo., Classics & Religious Studies
- Sam Bransby, Jr., Naperville, Ill., Elementary Education
- Kevin Cahoy, So., Grand Island, Neb., Biological Sciences (4.0)
- Wyatt McGuire (Cross Country), Jr., North Platte, Neb., Elementary Education (4.0)
- Luke Siedhoff, Jr., Crete, Neb., Biological Sciences
- Drew Wiseman, Sr., Bismarck, N.D., Electrical Engineering (4.0)
Women's Track & Field/Cross Country (8)
- Kate Birchmier, Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa, Biological Sciences
- Ashleigh Carr, So., Oakland, Neb., Family & Consumer Science Education
- Kristen Dowell, Jr., Edwardsville, Ill., Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management
- Morgan Dworak, Sr., Lincoln, Neb., Advertising & Public Relations
- Angela Mercurio, Jr., Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Biochemistry
- Bonnie Smith (Cross Country), Sr., Omaha, Neb., Elementary Education
- Tierra Williams, Sr., Child, Youth & Family Studies
- Brittni Wolczyk, So., Auburn, Neb., Psychology
Volleyball/Beach Volleyball (1)
- Sydney Townsend, Sr., Lincoln, Neb., Biochemistry
Wrestling (5)
- David Jensen, Jr., Mobridge, S.D., Nutrition Science
- Tim Lambert, Sr., Forest Hills, Mich., Fisheries & Wildlife
- Mitchell Maginnis, Sr., Grand Island, Neb., Nutrition Science
- Jordan Shearer, Jr., Fargo, N.D., Nutrition Science
- Aaron Studebaker, Sr., Raymond, Neb., Animal Science