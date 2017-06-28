NEB ATH: 59 Huskers Named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A total of 59 Nebraska student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars when the conference announced its highest scholastic honor team across all sports on Wednesday, June 28.

The Huskers were honored for producing 3.7 or better grade-point averages during the 2016-17 academic year while also being members of a varsity team at Nebraska. The distinguished group included 13 Huskers who posted 4.0 grade-point averages during the fall and spring semesters of 2016-17.

The women's swimming and diving program and the women's track and field program produced the most Big Ten Distinguished Scholars at Nebraska by sport, with eight honorees each. The Husker women's soccer team added seven distinguished scholars, while the men's track and field program added six to lead the NU men's teams.

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team added five Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, which tied for the highest total by a men's gymnastics team in the conference. The Husker wrestlers also added five distinguished scholars. The NU football program featured three distinguished scholars, as did the Husker softball team, while the baseball, bowling, women's gymnastics, rifle and men's tennis teams all added two award winners. The men's tennis team's two distinguished scholars also tied for the conference lead in the sport.

Nebraska's 2016-17 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars (By Sport)

Baseball (2)

Ethan Frazier, Jr., Lee's Summit, Mo., Environmental Studies

Alex Henwood, So., Alex Henwood, Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design

Women's Basketball (1)

Emily Wood, Sr., Salina, Kan., Management

Bowling (2)

Allison Morris, So., Ann Arbor, Mich., Accounting/Finance

Meghan Straub, So., Lincoln, Neb., Journalism/English

Football (3)

Michael Decker, So., Omaha, Neb., Political Science

Gabe Rahn, Sr., Le Mars, Iowa, Nutrition, Health & Exercise Science

Chris Weber, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Nutrition Science

Men's Golf (1)

Jackson Wendling, Jr., Effingham, Ill., Finance

Men's Gymnastics (5)

Joshua Everitt, Jr., Tucson, Ariz., Criminology & Criminal Justice

Sanjaya Roy, Sr., Douglassville, Pa., Psychology

Anton Stephenson, Jr., Fishers, Ind., Nutrition Science

Chris Stephenson, Sr., Fishers, Ind., Biological Sciences (4.0)

Coleman Tokar, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn., Mathematics Education

Women's Gymnastics (2)

Danielle Breen, Jr., Ames, Iowa, Accounting (4.0)

Jennie Laeng, Sr., West Middlesex, Pa., Psychology (4.0)

Rifle (2)

Nina Radulovic, So., Belgrade, Serbia, Psychology/Political Science/Women's & Gender Studies

Rachel Yager, So., Bozeman, Mont., Speech-Language Pathology (4.0)

Soccer (7)

Caroline Buelt, Jr., Polk City, Iowa, Business Administration

Courtney Claassen, Sr., Parkville, Mo., Advertising & Public Relations

Lindsay Hargreaves, So., Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Elementary Education

Amanda Hilton, Jr., West Chicago, Ill., Elementary & Special Education K-6

Emily O'Neal, So., Dallas, Texas, Psychology (4.0)

Alli Peterson, Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Advertising & Public Relations

Alexis Rienks, Jr., Lincoln, Neb., Food Science & Technology

Softball (3)

Taylor Kadavy, Jr., York, Neb., Nutrition Science

Lotte Sjulin, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Biological Sciences (4.0)

Austen Urness, Sr., Lake Elsinore, Calif., Psychology

Swimming & Diving (8)

Cassandra Brassard, Jr., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Animal Science

Anna Filipcic, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Psychology/Music

Aimee Fischer, Jr., Lincoln, Neb., Elementary Education

Lindsay Helferich, Jr., Odessa, Texas, Civil Engineering (4.0)

Erin Oeltjen, Sr., Omaha, Neb., Biochemistry

Bridget Pacilio, So., Colleyville, Texas, Child, Youth & Family Studies (4.0)

Julia Roller, Sr., Naperville, Ill., Dietetics

Katt Sickle, Gr., Grain Valley, Mo., Teaching, Learning & Teacher Education (4.0)

Men's Tennis (2)

Tomislav Antoljak, So., Zagreb, Croatia, Management

Rok Krizaj, So., Idrija, Slovenia, Management (4.0)

Women's Tennis (1)

Paula Del Cueto Castillo, So., Sevilla, Spain, Psychology

Men's Track & Field/Cross Country (6)

Landon Bartel, Jr., Ashland, Mo., Classics & Religious Studies

Sam Bransby, Jr., Naperville, Ill., Elementary Education

Kevin Cahoy, So., Grand Island, Neb., Biological Sciences (4.0)

Wyatt McGuire (Cross Country), Jr., North Platte, Neb., Elementary Education (4.0)

Luke Siedhoff, Jr., Crete, Neb., Biological Sciences

Drew Wiseman, Sr., Bismarck, N.D., Electrical Engineering (4.0)

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country (8)

Kate Birchmier, Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa, Biological Sciences

Ashleigh Carr, So., Oakland, Neb., Family & Consumer Science Education

Kristen Dowell, Jr., Edwardsville, Ill., Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management

Morgan Dworak, Sr., Lincoln, Neb., Advertising & Public Relations

Angela Mercurio, Jr., Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Biochemistry

Bonnie Smith (Cross Country), Sr., Omaha, Neb., Elementary Education

Tierra Williams, Sr., Child, Youth & Family Studies

Brittni Wolczyk, So., Auburn, Neb., Psychology

Volleyball/Beach Volleyball (1)

Sydney Townsend, Sr., Lincoln, Neb., Biochemistry

Wrestling (5)