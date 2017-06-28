Ex-director who stole from nonprofit gets jail, probation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

AUBURN, Neb. (AP)

A southeast Nebraska judge has sentenced a former director of a nonprofit organization to jail and probation for stealing from the organization.

The Nemaha County Judge Curtis Maschman gave Dawn Parriott 21 days in jail and 24 months of probation at her sentencing Tuesday in Auburn. The 46-year-old Peru resident had pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor theft counts.

Parriott also was ordered to make restitution.

A state audit showed documentation may have been falsified for nearly $8,900 in travel reimbursements for Parriott as director of Project Response. The Auburn-based agency's mission: help the homeless and victims of sexual and domestic abuse.