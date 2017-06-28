Lincoln officers investigated for drugs file civil lawsuit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Two Lincoln police officers investigated for steroids say in their federal civil rights lawsuit that their fellow officers subjected them to unlawful policing.

Officers Tim Cronin and Josh Fullerton weren't charged or punished in the criminal and internal investigations that started in the fall of 2015.

Attorney Douglas Philips alleged in the lawsuit filed Monday that the officers were subjected to unlawful arrest and illegally denied access to their attorney. He also said their property was unlawfully searched.

The lawsuit names current narcotics unit Capt. Chris Peterson, former Chief Jim Peschong, Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, several officers and the department's lawyer as defendants in the case.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says department officials are evaluating the officers' claims and working with the city attorney's office to review previously completed internal investigations.