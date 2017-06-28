Nebraska State Auditor Janssen to seek re-election in 2018

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen says he plans to seek re-election in 2018.

Janssen announced his bid Wednesday on the radio and on Facebook. The Republican auditor was elected to his first four-year term in 2014. He previously served as a state lawmaker and Fremont city councilman.

The state auditor monitors billions of dollars in state and local government spending to ensure financial controls are adequate.

Janssen says he has helped expose several high-profile cases of waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money. In 2016, the Nebraska Tourism Commission's executive director was fired after state auditors discovered substantial misuse of state money. Janssen also points to his office's work uncovering financial problems with the Nebraska Brand Committee.