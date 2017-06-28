Storms knock out power, topple trees in parts of Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ARNOLD, Neb. (AP)

Storms that raced through Nebraska damaged buildings, toppled trees and knocked out power in several areas.

The National Weather Service says gusts reaching a reported 100 mph Tuesday night blew apart an outbuilding near Arnold in central Nebraska and damaged others. Golf ball-size hail was reported 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-northwest of Rushville in the Panhandle.

Power lines were reported down in several communities, many because of falling trees and limbs.

No injuries have been reported.