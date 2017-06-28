Storms knock out power, topple trees in parts of Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Storms knock out power, topple trees in parts of Nebraska

Storms knock out power, topple trees in parts of Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


ARNOLD, Neb. (AP)

        Storms that raced through Nebraska damaged buildings, toppled trees and knocked out power in several areas.
        The National Weather Service says gusts reaching a reported 100 mph Tuesday night blew apart an outbuilding near Arnold in central Nebraska and damaged others. Golf ball-size hail was reported 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-northwest of Rushville in the Panhandle.
        Power lines were reported down in several communities, many because of falling trees and limbs.
        No injuries have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.