Animal rights group calls for halt to university research

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

An Ohio-based animal rights watchdog group wants a Nebraska university to permanently ban a team of researchers from experimenting on mice after the university self-reported a breach of research protocols in 2016.

The Stop Animal Exploitation Now called for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to take action on Tuesday.

The demand stems from a university report to a government agency regarding a dispute between researchers and a veterinarian over the timely euthanasia of mice used in a study.

An investigation into the matter found unauthorized individuals were participating in animal-related activities, research was being done in an unapproved lab and researchers failed to follow animal well-being and post-procedure guidelines.

A university spokesman says corrective and preventative measures are now in place to prevent breaches in protocol.