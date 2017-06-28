NDOR seeks witty, creative Friday safety messages

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

June 28, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — “YOUR MOM CALLED ARE YOU BUCKLED?” Did you ever wish you could tell the person driving in the vehicle next to you to pay attention, stop texting and buckle up – or just to “knock it off,” but in a clever, non-threatening way? Now, that wish can come true.

The Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR) wants to display your wit and wisdom in “Friday Safety Messages” via electronic message boards along Nebraska’s Interstate and other major highways. These messages will be posted on Fridays and the more creative, the better.

Perhaps you’ve caught a glimpse of some of these messages over the past year, including “DON’T POKEMON AND DRIVE,” in reference to the popular online game, or a Christmastime reminder that “TEXTING AND DRIVING WILL GET YOU ON THE NAUGHTY LIST.” Many of these short safety snippets have tied in with holidays or special events, such as the Summer Olympics, back-to-school or sports.

The NDOR, in partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol, wants to expand that effort, reaching out to the public for witty, creative messages to display on Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) across the state. According to Austin Yates, NDOR’s ITS Engineer, a new safety message is posted every Friday, for 24 hours from 12:00 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Saturday, on overhead DMS along I-80 and I-29, reminding motorists to consider all aspects of driving and safety.

Submissions are being accepted beginning July 5 through August 31 for these safety-oriented messages. Those submitting messages are encouraged to consider topics about safe driving, including tie-ins with holidays and upcoming events through January 2018. Submissions need to be three lines of text, with a maximum 18 characters per line (spaces count). These will be evaluated to conform to regulations and edited for clarity. Submissions should be sent to NDOR’s website: http://www.roads.nebraska.gov/news-media/friday-safety-message-idea-submission/