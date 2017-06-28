Game and Parks visitors will use alternate routes to access headquarters

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. – Visitors to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s headquarters in Lincoln must drive alternate routes starting in July 5 because of street construction.

North 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic between Holdrege Street to Madison Avenue for repairs. From Holdrege to Huntington Avenue there will be storm drainage work and pavement repairs. 33rd Street from Holdrege Street to Madison Avenue will remain closed until asphalt is installed on the entire section. The project should be completed by mid-October.

Game and Parks is located at 2200 N. 33rd St., just off East Campus Loop next to University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Access to East Campus Loop from 33rd will be closed during construction. Visitors will be able to access East Campus Loop from Huntington Avenue by turning south onto N. 38th Street, and from Holdrege Street by turning north onto Dairy Store Drive, located just east of the 33rd Street intersection, or by turning north onto N. 40th Street.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/pworks/.

To avoid detours, customers are encouraged to purchase hunting, fishing and park permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.