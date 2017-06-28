100 ft. tree crashes into Lincoln home

A 100 ft. tree smashed into a home, near 56th and Baldwin Ave, around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

It crushed the roof, fell into the attic, and broke through the porch.

"We knew it wasn't good when we looked out our window into our breezeway,” Dwayne Rice, homeowner, said. The sound was pretty loud a big boom, big boom."

Dwayne Rice woke up to the tree inside his house.

Overnight storms and winds brought it to the ground.

"It’s going to need a new roof; the whole roof is pretty much crushed,” Rice, said. “The upstairs attic has the tree coming through."

Storm damage like this can be a headache to clean; and more so dangerous for the people inside.

To help reduce the chances of fallen limbs, there are a few things to keep an eye out for.

Scott Hofeling, owner of The Tree Guys points out trees breaking points.

He says to be on the lookout for weak attachments. Those are ones with cracks in-between branches.

"The bark will separate and tear and it will tear right off,” Scott Hofeling, Owner of The Tree Guys, said. “If there is a good attachment the whole tree will move together."

Remember to trim dead, diseased, and crossed branches every four years, or as needed.

He says thinning trees allow wind to move through the tree not against it.

It's not always wind. Rain can contribute to uprooting trees.

"Sometimes when you have a lot of soaking rains for a long period of time and you get a high winds, that's when the tree will uproot."

Rice says he is mostly concerned for rain leaking thru gaps in his roof.

The damage totals about 100,000 dollars.