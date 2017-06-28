Morrill Hill Admission is Free on Thursday Nights

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Morrill Hall visitors can mingle with the mammoths and pose with the Plesiosaur for free Thursday nights in July. The University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St., will offer free admission from 4:30 to 8 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The museum also will offer special activities each Thursday night in July.

July 6, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Pop In Storytime (story topic: Ocean), Mesozoic Gallery: Lincoln City Libraries staff will present stories, songs and movement to teach children about the natural world. Everyone is invited to participate, however stories and activities are planned for ages 3 to 5.

July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6 to 8 p.m., hands-on activities with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's International Genetically Engineered Machines team: The iGEM team will offer activities related to its research. The team is looking to synthetic biology to help make the Nebraska cattle industry greener than ever. Its 2017 project aims to genetically engineer a strain of E. coli that can reduce methane emissions produced by cattle.