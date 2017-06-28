Fourth of July preparations underway in Seward

Curt Coddington's been the guardian of Seward's Fourth of July fireworks stash for years now. It's a prestigious job in Nebraska's official Fourth of July city, where they've had a big celebration for the holiday since 1868.

"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."

Curt says prepping the 2,000 pounds of explosives involves a lot of wiring, a 10-person team, and extensive safety measures. It also means some coordination with the city, who donates time and manpower to help prep the field, as well as the city streets and parks for the Fourth.

"It's something that we're very proud of," said Mayor Josh Eickmeier. "I can't think of a better distinction or reputation to have than being the official Fourth of July city."

Another highlight of the day: the parade. Last year, Bottle Rocket Brewery won an award for their float, which featured keg rockets. This year, they'll be pulling the city's float in the parade, too.

"That's why we did this, we love this town," said Gerald Homp, one of the brewery partners.

"This town has a lot of patriotic pride," Jason Berry, another partner, added. "We want to be a part of such a great town."

No keg rockets this year, but they promise a patriotic spectacle.

The city expects anywhere from 40-50 thousand people in Seward for the holiday. For a schedule of events, click here.