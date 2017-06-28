State release early childhood program ratings

Finding a preschool can be a challenge for parents.

Nebraska’s Department of Education hopes to provide families some guidance with a new tool.

Many early childhood education center ratings will now be available on its website.

It's through the department's Step Up to Quality program.

"Step up to quality is really there for parents to be able to make good decisions about where they would like their children to get their early learning,” Nebraska of Education Step up to Quality Director Lauri Cimino said.

The state's quality and improvement system rates programs one to five with 5 being the highest.

They assessed standards like child outcomes and learning environment.

It started after a law was passed in 2014.

Educare of Lincoln Director Russ Reckewey said it's a good resource, but doesn't give parents the full picture.

"The ratings may not demonstrate everything that an institution is doing trying to show they meet those quality standards,” Educare of Lincoln Director Russ Reckewey said.

Child care professionals recommend you visit an early childhood provider to see what’s the best fit for your kid.

Centers around the state volunteer to be involved in step up to quality.

There are currently more than 250 that have received a rating.

Some directors believe this will help keep educators accountable.

"I think that it will help them maybe understand where they can improve, which may put pressure on them, but it should in the long run help us to bring up all these centers to the right quality of care,” Foundations Progressive Learning Center Director Nicole Nessetti said.

The ratings were supposed to go public this Saturday.

The department said they are ahead of schedule and they're up now.

For more information, visit this website.