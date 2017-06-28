Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night at Haymarket Park

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The natural sounds of the game are things baseball fans usually take for granted, but tonight hearing able Saltdogs fans received a small taste of what sporting events are like for those who are hearing impaired.

The Lincoln Saltdogs hosted Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night for the fourth year in a row, and during the contest they took part in a silent inning.

There was no music, announcements or MCing, just baseball.

And even the national anthem was interpreted in American Sign Language.

"I really want to compliment the Saltdogs management to show a part of who we are. The interpreter signing the national anthem is so inspiring to me... gives me goosebumps," signed Peter Seiler, a deaf fan.

An estimated 20 percent of Nebraskans suffer from a form of hearing loss.

One in three Nebraskans over the age of 50 have some form and one in two over 80.

During the game, hearing loss organizations provided information on how people can catch early signs.

"People just don't know is that hearing loss is gradual. So they wait and they wait. Then they wait too long. What we realize is that people need to start a baseline. If you think you're having a little trouble it's important to get that baseline sometimes in can be wax but it's really good to know where you're starting at," said Dr. Sandra Miller of Complete Hearing.

People who may feel they are experience hearing loss should routinely monitor and ask their doctors what they can do to prevent it.