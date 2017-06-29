Energy Roundtable with President features Gov. Ricketts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Energy Roundtable with President features Gov. Ricketts

Washington, D.C.

President Trump met with Governor Pete Ricketts and other leaders from across the country yesterday.

It was for a roundtable discussion on energy policy at the White House.

The roundtable is a part of energy week, which is highlighting the Trump administration's work to develop America's energy potential.

During the discussion Governor Ricketts highlighted Nebraska's achievements in energy innovation.

These innovations include advancements in biofuels production as well as Nebraska's first–in–the–nation utility scale hydrogen burning plant.

