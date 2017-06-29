Driver dies in single vehicle rollover accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver dies in single vehicle rollover accident

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Authorities say a driver died after the minivan he was driving went out of control and rolled after striking a utility pole in central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles west of Lexington.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says the westbound minivan rolled several times after striking the pole, ejecting the driver.

The driver died later at Lexington Regional Health Center.

The Sheriff's Office identified him as 24-year-old Jose Ricardo Velasquez Jr., who lived in Lexington.

The crash is being investigated.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.