Driver dies in single vehicle rollover accident

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Authorities say a driver died after the minivan he was driving went out of control and rolled after striking a utility pole in central Nebraska.



The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles west of Lexington.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says the westbound minivan rolled several times after striking the pole, ejecting the driver.

The driver died later at Lexington Regional Health Center.

The Sheriff's Office identified him as 24-year-old Jose Ricardo Velasquez Jr., who lived in Lexington.

The crash is being investigated.