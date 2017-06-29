Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

An 86-year-old man has been fatally injured while walking in south-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.

Authorities say Holdrege resident Aldon Thieszen was crossing a street when he was stuck by a vehicle.

Authorities say Thieszen died later at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Its driver has been identified as 23-year-old Cattrina Stock, of Republican City.

The accident is being investigated.

