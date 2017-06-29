Stars Announce Coaching Change

Lincoln, Neb. - Chris Hartsburg has accepted a position as head coach of the Erie Otters (Ontario Hockey League), the Lincoln Stars announced on Thursday.

“As an organization, we chose to support Chris’ decision to return to Erie,” Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. “We thank Chris for his efforts in reshaping the culture of our program and wish him the best moving forward.”

Hartsburg served three (3) seasons as the head coach of the Stars, compiling an 83-83-14 record during his tenure. After posting an 18-37-5 record in his first season behind the bench, Hartsburg led the Stars to their first playoff berth in three (3) seasons and an improved record each year. The 28-point difference between the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons marked the largest turnaround for a United States Hockey League team since the Indiana Ice won the Clark Cup in 2014.

“I would like to thank Ryan Schiff and Jon Hull for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of this great team in this fantastic city,” Hartsburg said. “Lincoln will always hold a place dear to my, and my wife, Lindsay’s, heart as this is where our son Greyson was born and we could not have asked for a better place to raise him. I would like to thank the unbelievably passionate fans that stuck with us through the first year and were able to enjoy the fruits of our hard work as a staff to create a team poised to challenge for the Clark Cup this upcoming season. I would like to thank the players because, without their relentless commitment, I would not be receiving this opportunity. Lastly, I would like to thank Mick Berge, Corey Courtney, Clay Adams and Matthew McGreevy as our time spent together created lifelong friendships.”

During his time in Lincoln, Hartsburg advanced more than 40 players to Division I college hockey programs and helped develop seven (7) NHL draft picks including Ryan Jones (Pittsburgh Penguins), Wyatt Kalynuk (Philadelphia Flyers), Jack Badini (Anaheim Ducks) and Cayden Primeau (Montreal Canadiens). The 37-year-old has been rewarded for his success in each of the last two seasons as he was selected head coach of Team West at the 2016 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and won a gold medal as an assistant coach with the United States Junior Select Team at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge.

Additionally, the contract for assistant coach Clay Adams will not be renewed for the 2017-2018 season. The Stars wish Adams all the best.