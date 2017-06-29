Nebraska commission hears opinions on Keystone XL pipeline

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska residents have gathered to share their opinions about the proposed Keystone XL pipeline at the state Public Service Commission's third public meeting about the project.

If constructed, the pipeline would carry about 830,000 barrels of tar sands crude oil through Nebraska every day.

During the day-long hearing in Norfolk, opponents said that allowing it would be like Nebraska residents selling their souls for a temporary economic gain. They also said it would be a major gamble on the state's valuable underground water supply and residents' futures.

Supporters said the project is a huge economic opportunity, particularly for rural areas that have been struggling with low commodity prices in agriculture. Supporters said the risk of water contamination is almost nonexistent.