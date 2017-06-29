Former Nebraska Speaker Flood won't run for governor in 2018

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Former Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood says he won't run for governor in 2018.

The Norfolk Republican says he doesn't feel now is the right time to run, but he may be a candidate for public office in the future. Flood served in the Legislature from 2005 to 2013.

His comments came after former Gov. Dave Heineman told Lincoln's KLIN radio that Flood would make an outstanding governor.

Current Gov. Pete Ricketts has already announced his plans to seek re-election and was endorsed by the Nebraska Republican Party's state central committee.

Flood entered the 2014 Republican primary race for governor in November 2012, but withdrew the following month after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.