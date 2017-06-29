Kearney man who fled courtroom last week sentenced to prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A Kearney man who last week fled from a central Nebraska courtroom in the midst of his sentencing hearing for a drug conviction has been sentenced to two years in prison.

James Cabrera, 41, was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court for possession of methamphetamine. This time, he was handcuffed and shackled at the waist.

Authorities say Cabrera ran from his district court hearing on June 21 as he was being sentenced for the drug count. He was later found and arrested in Shelton.