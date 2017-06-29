Fatal crash in south-central Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ODESSA, Neb. (AP) _ Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday between Odessa and Elm Creek.

A Buffalo county sheriff's spokesman confirmed that one person had been killed in the crash. Officials have not released details of the crash or the person's name pending notification of family members.

Officials say at least one other person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.