Kindness Rocks gain popularity in Beatrice

"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it. She says she remembers the first time she found a Kindness Rock in a nearby park.

"If somebody was having a bad day or something and they find it, then it could make their day really good," Briggs said.

The stone was hidden by Sarah Behrends, who got the idea from the Kindness Rocks Project. The project gives people random messages of encouragement in the form of painted rocks hidden around town.

"The right message at the right time could change somebody's day, life, or perspective," she said.

Behrends says the response they've gotten since they started in June has been overwhelming. The project also encourages people to pass the random act of kindness along. That's just what Katelyn did, taking the idea to her home in Lincoln.

Across town, Carrie Tiemann paints beautiful kindness rocks as well. She says when she started months ago, it was a way to cope with some difficult things in her life.

"I just want to see the smiles, that's all I care about," she said. "It's so therapeutic for me, but yet I'm making other people happy too."

She's a pediatric nurse, and carries small stones in her pockets as prizes for children. Her designs are more complex, but she says they don't have to be.



"That's the exciting part, cause all these little kids were even painting them," she said.