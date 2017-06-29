LPD hosts 1st Tweet Along

Lincoln's police chief took a break from his normal routine Thursday morning.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister participated in the department's first ever tweet along.

The community took to twitter to ask him questions with the hashtag LPD tweetalong.

People asked the chief everything from cruisers having cameras to his favorite pizza and star wars movie.

There was one that left him stumped.

"We're still trying to figure out what kind of sports cars, we like the best if they were a cruiser,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

The chief's cyber Q&A didn't take place behind his desk.

He was out in the streets while answering.

Bliemeister made a stop by the Boys and Girls Club, cleaned up an accident and gave few warnings for speeding, which he admits being a bit rusty at and needing help.

"The traffic enforcement isn't something I do on a daily basis. In fact, it's been more than five years,” Bliemeister said.

The department said the tweet a long has a greater purpose.

It hopes to grow its social media following to make sure it can give crucial information fast and to a wide audience.

LPD also hopes this will develop more bonds within the city.

"Public safety is a partnership and 329 officers and 470 employees of the Lincoln Police Department can't do it themselves. They need a community,” Bliemeister said.

The tweet along was a result of the department reaching 5,000 followers on twitter.

LPD’s new goal is to now reach 10,000 followers.

It plans to do this again in the future.