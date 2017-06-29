Excellence In Education: UNL's Morrill Hall hosts program on asteroids

Adults and teens gathered in the Mueller Planetarium tonight to learn about asteroids.

The event held in the Morrill Hall Museum was meant to bring awareness to how these falling rocks are detected.

"We want people to be prepared and there are things that our country and other countries are doing to detect and deflect asteroids," said UNL Law's Elsbeth Magilton.

Not to worry though, it is unlikely for a devastating impact in the near future.

UNL Law's Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Program has been the only one of its kind since 2008.

The program's focus is to teach how law is involved with asteroid detection.

"Law is a fundamental part of how we interact with other countries in space and those cooperations will protect us from an impact," Magilton said.

Asteroid Day is a global event officially taking place on June 30th.