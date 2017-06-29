New Snapchat feature has parents, police concerned

A new feature on a popular phone app has parents and police concerned.

The Snapchat app recently rolled out it's 'Snap Map' feature, which allows users to see where their friends are any time they're on the app.

To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.

The Lincoln Police Department is one of many around the country that have some doubts about the new feature.

"We don't want people to know when you're coming and going from your home, we don't want them to be able to track your exact location," said Lincoln Police's Public Information Officer Angela Sands.

"So we want parents to be aware that Snapchat has this feature where people can track them, they can track their children with their phones."

Keep in mind, only those you've added on the app can see it, but the fear is that people having access to others specific locations - especially children - makes them vulnerable.

"I think sometimes they feel invincible and they may not think it's a big deal to turn the 'Ghost Mode' on or off or hide their location," said Sands.

"So that's why it's so much more important for parents to know what their children are doing on social media."

There's an easy fix to the problem - users can simply enable a 'Ghost Mode' setting, which makes it so people can't track your location.

That's what LPD recommends.

They also say it's wise not to share too much about your whereabouts on social media sites like Facebook - for example, when you're leaving your house or going on vacation.