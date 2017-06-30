Hail barrages loosed on eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Thunderstorms have loosed a barrage of hail on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, shattering windshields, damaging roofs and shredding field crops and urban gardens.

Authorities say a tornado touched down Thursday just south of Wynot in northeast Nebraska, ripping apart a shed and damaging a home. No injuries have been reported.

Hailstones as big as baseballs were reported in the Omaha metropolitan area, including neighborhoods that had been clobbered by howling winds and tornadoes on June 16.

Omaha Public Power District says power outages occurred overnight. At 5:15 a.m. Friday, the utility was reporting 170 Omaha customers without electricity.

Quarter-size hail damaged buildings and heavy rain flooded streets in Sioux City, Iowa.