Gun stolen from unlocked car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun stolen from unlocked car

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are trying to find who took a gun from an unlocked vehicle this week. It happened sometime between June 25th and the 28th, here in Lincoln. The gun owner says he noticed his car had been rifled through, but didn't find the gun missing until the 28th. 

There are no suspects at this time. 

The gun is a Smith and Wesson, 40 Caliber.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.