Two cars targeted by overnight gunshots

Lincoln Police are investigating some gunshots that happened in the Belmont neighborhood around 11 p.m. Thursday. It happened near Paxton Dr. and Fairfield St. 

Police found two cars with bullet holes through the windows. They also found shell casings in the area, but no suspects at this time. No one was injured and nothing else was damaged.

