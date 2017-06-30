National Pharmacy near 33rd and A St burglarized - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

National Pharmacy near 33rd and A St burglarized

Posted: Updated:

National Pharmacy near 33rd and A streets was burglarized early Friday morning. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Police say a suspect pried open the front door and stole prescription drugs from inside. The business does have surveillance video. They're taking stock to see exactly how much was stolen. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.