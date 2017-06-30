Man arrested after carrying shotgun into Nebraska store - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after carrying shotgun into Nebraska store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.
        Police were sent to the Irvington Walmart store around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after an Uber driver reported dropping off an armed man. Officers found two people in a break room and took both into custody. One was released after police questioning. The other _ a 21-year-old man _ was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.        

        Authorities say the man had been a store employee. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged.
        No gunshots or injuries have been reported. Police say a loaded shotgun was recovered at the store. 

