Nebraska offers residents new commute method in vanpooling

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska has launched a program that subsidizes rental vans for groups of seven to 15 people who are willing to share regular rides to work, school or other activities.

The vanpooling program covers up to $400 a month toward the cost of renting a passenger van from Enterprise Rideshare. The subsidies are available across Nebraska, but only a limited number may be claimed by Omaha and Lincoln commuters.

About 4,000 vehicles commute between Nebraska's two largest cities each day.

Roads Department Transit Manager Kari Ruse says vanpooling elsewhere in the state could help people who don't have cars and work at times when public transportation isn't available.

Department officials estimate that someone traveling 100 miles per day can save up to $10,000 annually by reducing gas, vehicle maintenance and depreciation costs.