Nebraska children and family services director steps down

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state agency that oversees children and family services is getting a new director.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Doug Weinberg is stepping down as the head of Nebraska's Children and Family Services division on Aug. 4.

Matt Wallen will serve as the division's new director. Wallen serves as chief of staff to Courney Phillips, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Wallen previously served as director of constituent services for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and chief of staff to the late U.S. Rep. Steven LaTourette of Ohio. He also worked as director of market and resource planning for Union Pacific in Omaha.

Weinberg is stepping down to return to his home state of Indiana.