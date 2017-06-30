Ruling on Nebraska transportation service overturned

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a transportation service for people with disabilities may pick up passengers on demand.

The Friday ruling overturns a state commission's ruling last year that said the service may take fares on a pre-arranged basis only.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission ruling said that transportation services for people outside of taxis, a classification known as ``open-class carriers,'' may operate only under a pre-arranged basis and may not provide on-demand transportation to passengers.

Golden Plains Transportation Services appealed, arguing that the commission overreached in its interpretation of state rules governing open-class carriers.

The high court on Friday agreed, noting the rule for open-class carriers in the commission's regulations makes no mention of such carriers being relegated to only pre-arranged fares.