Omaha zoo opens new adventure playground for children

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha's zoo has opened its new Children's Adventure Trails exhibit, which is part of a $27.5 million expansion project that includes a new education center and an amphitheater.

The trail exhibit at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is designed for kids to explore and discover on their own.

It includes a treehouse with a wrecked pirate ship and nearby netted tubes crawling with squirrel monkeys. There's also a waterfall that feeds into a creek meandering down the hillside. At the bottom, kids can tug on a rope to pull a rustic wooden skiff across the stream.

Zoo CEO and Executive Director Dennis Pate says that zoo officials thought such a playground would facilitate children's learning about wildlife even more.