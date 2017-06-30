Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant.

Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district.

It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom.

Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S.

Now, Norris has joined those ranks.

"The magnitude of this for the Norris School District is simply tremendous and we're excited as a Nebraska public school district to celebrate the use technology,” Norris Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Skretta said.

Norris uses various Google learning tools via its app store with the Chromebooks from K to 12.

The chromebooks have been in the district since 2011.

Students and teachers say the technology has streamlined school work.

Assignments are available 24–7 whenever the kids need them.

"Google classroom allows us to get homework assignments from teachers digitally and we can turn them in online and save the time and the paper,” Recent Norris High Graduate Connor Johnson said.

"You can pull up some assignments on your phone, on the bus, in the car, you can do them there as well. So, it's more opportunities to get things done,” Norris High Student Colton Johnson said.

The district said the Google resources have improved accessibility of education to students.

"I think it's always a challenge when you have some students some resources and other students who don't have access to them. This helps kind of bridge that gap,” Norris High School Teacher Jamie Kernes said.

The district plans to give each high school student a Chromebook to take home this year.