Three Stars named to U.S. Under-18 Select Team

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Lincoln, Neb. - Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Philippe Lapointe were named to the United States Under-18 Select Team that is set to compete at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, USA Hockey announced on Friday.

The 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup is set for August 7-12 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia. The annual tournament features the United States, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

“It is fantastic to see Christian, Cole and Philippe recognized and rewarded for their excellent play,” Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. “We expect that all three will take full advantage of the opportunity they have earned to represent their country and our organization.”

Christian Krygier is a 6’2,” 178 pound defenseman who logged two (2) goals and three (3) assists through 50 games in his first USHL season. The University of Wisconsin commit previously represented the United States at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, the 2016 U17 Five Nations Tournament and the 2016 World Hockey Challenge. He is a Novi, Mich. native.

Cole Krygier is a 6’2,” 179 pound defenseman who logged three (3) goals and three (3) assists through 37 games in his first USHL season. The Novi, Mich. native is committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Lapointe is a 5’11,” 176 pound forward from Hinsdale, Ill. The University of Michigan commit registered 15 goals and 44 assists at Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep School last season. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft.