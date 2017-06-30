Wilber-native Dana Altman to speak at Doane in August

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Doane University Athletics CRETE-Oregon University Head Coach Dana Altman will headline the Doane University Basketball annual coaches clinic on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the George and Sally Haddix Recreation and Athletic Center. Altman will be one of four coaches speaking at this year's clinic hosted on the Doane campus in Crete.

Joining Altman will be head coaches Derrin Hansen (University of Nebraska-Omaha), Ian McKeithen (Doane University) and Dan Moore (Papillion-LaVista H.S.).

The clinic will start at 8 AM on August 5 and continue until 1:15 PM with lunch provided. A social will take place on Friday, August 4, at 7 PM at the Haddix Center in the Rick & Wanda Gibson Hall of Fame Room on the second level.

Coaches interested in attending are asked to pre-register for the clinic by contacting Coach McKeithen (ian.mckeithen@doane.edu) prior to Friday's social. Pre-registration cost for the clinic is $50 per coach or $40 per coach if two or more from a coaching staff is attending. Walk-ins will be accepted either day with cost at $60 per coach or $50 per coach if two or more from a coaching staff is attending.

Saturday, August 5 (schedule)

7:30-8:00 am - Registration/Check-in, Breakfast Provided

8:00-9:15 am - "Offensive Strategies" - Derrin Hansen, Univ. of Nebraska-Omaha

9:15-10:30 am - "Oregon University Men's Basketball" - Dana Altman, Oregon University

10:45 am-12:00 pm - "Half Court Offense Ideas, Zone Offense" - Ian McKeithen, Doane University

Working lunch provided at Noon

12:00–1:15 pm - "Monarch Basketball, Defensive Fundamentals, Transition Offense" - Dan Moore, Papillion-LaVista H.S.