Armed robbery at Burger King

A man with a gun, robbed Burger King near 48th and Van Dorn at 10:25 Friday night. He demanded cash and then left the scene. 26-year-old, Jeremiah Nation, was then arrested at 11:36 p.m. on 48th and Holdrege on suspicion of robbery. He was apprehended after being pulled over in his black Dodge Charger.

No one was injured, and Nation is currently being booked.