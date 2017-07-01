Keeping your pet safe this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year.

The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary.

"But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you're lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bob Downey, CEO of the Capital Humane Society.

The Capital Humane Society says they pick up around 15 pets between the third and fifth of July each year, because of fireworks.

It's estimated that reports of missing pets go up over 30% during The Fourth.

"Compared to 15-20 years ago, we just hated the Fourth of July at the shelter because the day before, the day of, the day after, that probably meant 50 to 60 dogs, extra stray pets coming into the shelter over that three day span of time," says Downey.

They say micro-chipping pets is a good measure to take. They also recommend boarding your pet, if they're especially afraid of fireworks. They'll be safe and you can pick them up the next day.

Downey said, "One of the things we always encourage, is just, even for pets that are indoor pets, make sure they have collars, make sure they have their city license identification."

The Humane Society says that many times if your dog has a license and address on their collar, Animal Control may even drop your pet off to you.

The Humane Society also says if you want to give your dog a sedative to calm their nerves, to consult your veterinarian beforehand.