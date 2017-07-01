Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Are you spending your Fourth of July in Nebraska's Fourth of July city?

If so, you're one of over 50,000 people traveling to Seward...and you don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.

That's why Seward resident Rebecca Hasty is pushing for another official entrance to the city.

"We want to raise awareness that they have this option to use Stan Matzke Memorial Highway,” Hasty said.

She said the Seward exit, number 379, will lead you right into a construction site on Highway 15.

Instead– take the Milford exit– number 382 onto the Stan Matske Memorial Highway that has no construction and leads right into downtown Seward.

"This way they could go right downtown where all the action is,” she said.

She's not the only one who agrees.

"I would be very much in support of the Stan Matzke highway becoming more visible, using that to come to downtown Seward,” member of the Seward County Chamber of Commerce Jeanne Weimer said

They want to make this a permanent change.

"We're very proud of it and we'd like it to be utilized as much as possible,” Stan Matzke Junior, son of Highway’s namesake said.

Hasty said the state told her the project would only require five signs.

But she said the county commissioner needs to see more interest from the community.

"They've tabled the discussion until they get more input from the public,” Hasty said.

But signs or not, Hasty said this Fourth of July is the perfect opportunity use the Milford exit as a safer, and faster entrance to Seward.

"The whole idea of the fourth is that is that we have safe Fourth of July and we have a lot of fun in Seward and they've been working really hard planning all this fun, but there's nothing as un–fun as sitting in traffic,” Hasty said.

Again, if you're heading to Seward, exit the interstate at Milford and take a right onto the Stan Matzke Memorial Highway then one more turn left at Highway 34 and you'll be right where you need to be.